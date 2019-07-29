CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

National Chicken Wing Day Deals

15 reads
Leave a comment
Chicken wings served on wood

Source: invizbk / Getty

Shout and a salute to all the chickens who gave it up for National Chicken Wing Day!

Whether you like your wings hot and spicy, sweet or plain, served with blue cheese or ranch. Today, is your day to feast. Americans gobble up a ton of the delicious delicacy’s to the tune of more than 27 billion eaten in 2013 and 1.23 billion wings consumed during Super Bowl weekend alone.

Check out the deals below:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings Monday. Dine-in only, while supplies last. There’s also an ongoing Wing Tuesday promotion on traditional wings. Buy one traditional wings order and get one of equal value free.

East Coast Wings + Grill

Get bone-in wings for 75 cents each or boneless wings for 65 cents each with a minimum of five wings per order.

Hooters

Get All-You-Can-Eat wings for $15.99 Monday.

Wingstop

Get five free wings with every wing purchase Monday with promo code 5FREEWINGS.

Read More:

You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich Is The Next Big Thing In Food

hot sauce , lemon pepper , National Chicken Wing Day , plain wings

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
“You Gotta Fight For What You Love” Fabolous…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Theee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 11 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 11 hours ago
07.29.19
Study Ranks 1-40 As One Of The Deadliest…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
15 items
Lil Duval Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Big Curly…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
23 items
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close