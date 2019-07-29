CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your Friends Saying “Where’d You Get That?”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Solo traveler in Krakow

Source: martin-dm / Getty

Back to school is right around the corner, which means parents and kids are looking for backpacks! Backpacks are becoming more and more expensive as the years go by, but you also get what you pay for. To reach a happy medium, we’ve done the research to find some of the coolest book bags for under $35 that will surely make you friends say, “Where’d you get that?”

1. Lightweight Canvas Backpack Set, 3 in 1 Fashion Rucksack Travel Laptop Backpack Bookbag with Lunch Bag

$29.99

This backpack is stylish and comes 3 in 1: Travel Laptop Backpack, Lunchbag, clutch

______

2. Keenstone Rucksack Satchel Backpack With USB Charging 

$35.99

This is a travel Computer Backpack with USB Charging Port, Water Resistant College School Bookbag Fits 14 Inch Laptop and Notebook.

_______

3. LuckyZ Backpack Lightweight Canvas Leather Daykpack

$26.98

Roomy space for carrying laptop, clothes, books and other everyday essentials. or well as a bookbag for school or college. Simple backpack for outdoor or traveling.

_____

4.Vintage Backpack Modoker Canvas College School Messenger Rucksack 

$26.99

USB CHARGING PORT: With built-in charging cable and external USB charging port, this college backpack offers an easy way to charging your phone when walking.

_____

5. Classic Lightweight Water-Resistant College School Travel Backpack

$28.89

Durable, classic, lightweight and comfortable backpack. Plenty of room for your keys, cellphone, wallet, etc. CLASSIC LOOK

_____

HERE’S A FEW MORE CHOICES

Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your Friends Saying “Where’d You Get That?” was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
“You Gotta Fight For What You Love” Fabolous…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Theee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 11 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 11 hours ago
07.29.19
Study Ranks 1-40 As One Of The Deadliest…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
15 items
Lil Duval Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Big Curly…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
23 items
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close