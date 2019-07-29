CLOSE
Will Kirk Franklin Tap 'Webster' to Play Him in His Upcoming Biopic?

Kirk Franklin is touring the country on the heels of the popularity of his “Love Theory” single.

Before he hits the stage in Baltimore on Tuesday, July 30th, the gospel great stopped by The Ko-Show to talk about the success of “Love Theory,” who should play Lil’ Kirk in his upcoming biopic and shopping for clothes in the boys section.

