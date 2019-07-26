Two sisters ages 13 and 11 died at the scene, when their family’s SUV lost control, hit a guardrail and flipped Tuesday.

Jennalyn Faith Duckworth, 13, and 11-year-old Audra Duckworth died when the vehicle driven by their father lost control and hit a guardrail.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Moore County on U.S. 15-501 at 5:30 p.m. near the Scotland/Hoke county line.

Officials said Bobby Wayne Duckworth, 43, of Vass was driving the 2004 Ford Excursion when officials say he lost control, hit the guardrail and flipped.

The incident remains under investigation, the Highway Patrol said.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family.

Read more at source: ABC11.com

Moore County Sisters Killed In Crash was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: