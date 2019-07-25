For those of us still upset that we’ll have to wait until 2020 to get a new season of Insecure, Issa Rae decided to help fans nerves just a bit.

At the Television Critics Association press tour, Issa gave fans a tiny update regarding the hit show while on the panel for HBO’s upcoming A Black Lady Sketch Show, set to air in August.

Good news: the writing room is back scripting out the fourth season now and it will begin shooting in September. Unlike the first three seasons, which featured only eight episodes per season, season four is having 10. That’s right, it’s the biggest season yet for the hit HBO comedy.

Last year, Rae was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category and earlier this year she starred in Little along with Regina Hall and Marsai Martin.

Issa Rae Confirms Season 4 Of ‘Insecure’ Will Be The Biggest Season Yet was originally published on theboxhouston.com

