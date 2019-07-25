CLOSE
Mo’Nique Says She Was “Hurt” When Whoopi Goldberg Allegedly Told Her What She Makes On ‘The View’

She goes into more detail about their industry conversation.

Mo'Nique

Source: Vincent Sandoval/ Wire Image / Getty

Despite Mo’Nique‘s long career in entertainment, it seems her big name fights have been getting the most attention recently.

Of course, there was the time she challenged people to boycott Netflix for gender bias and racial bias when they offered her a bad deal compared to white and male comedians. Then there was the time she called out Lee Daniels, Oprah and Tyler Perry for either portraying her as difficult or not defending her when faced with opposition from the industry.

With each instance, other celebs have given their opinion on the situation including Whoopi Goldberg, who said she could’ve “schooled” Mo’Nique on the way the business works. Mo’Nique responded in a Vulture interview, saying “what you’re saying to me is, ‘you must work for free. I could’ve schooled you.’” Then, Mo’Nique went even further and said she spoke with Whoopi backstage and said “I gotta think about the little sister who’s not here yet,” to which Whoopi allegedly responded, “You better stop worrying about the little sister who’s not here yet and worry about you.”

Mo’Nique explained how hurt she was about the situation in a new video with Comedy Hype. She tearfully started off by explaining how it was women like Patti LaBelle and former Essence editor-in-chief Susan Taylor who inspired her to advocate for herself and her community. Then she continued:

“So when I get Whoopi Goldberg on the flip saying, ‘fu** them little ones coming behind you, you better give a damn about you,’ that crushed me that day in her dressing room because see Whoopi Golderg told me the salary she makes from The View and that hurt my feelings that you’ve been there for ten years and you accept them paying you that and you telling me ‘don’t worry about the little one coming up?’ Goddamn if I ain’t gotta be worried about you too. Because you accept that salary, it makes it hard for me, and how hard do you think it’s going to make for the one who ain’t here yet because you accept that salary?”

The comedian, per usual, has a point.

Peep the video for yourself below as the Mo’Nique vs. the world saga continues.

 

Mo’Nique Says She Was “Hurt” When Whoopi Goldberg Allegedly Told Her What She Makes On ‘The View’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

