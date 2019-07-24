Jam & Lewis Chat With Karen Clark About Their New Album

It’s FINALLY happening!
The dynamic songwriting/production team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are putting out their own project! For years, the two have racked up accolades for their work on projects for Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross and many, many others. Now, they have their own project.
JAM & LEWIS: VOLUME ONE is a collection of NEW music from some of the duo’s favorite artists. From early in their careers, the duo had plans to release their own LP. They’ve made attempts before and each time the songs ended up on someone else’s recording. The mega super star line on this compilation features NEW music from artists including Sounds of Blackness, Mary J Blige, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Babyface and Charlie Wilson just to name a few. What’s also unique about this project is that it’s being mixed in DTS 11.1 Immersive Audio for a surround audio experience that has never been available in music before.
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s
