A 6-year-old is among the suspects in a Wilson gun store break-in and theft.

four people involved in a break-in at a Wilson gun store last week, where a number of handguns were stolen, police said.

Police responded to an alarm at Dunham’s Sports, at 2800 Raleigh Road Parkway, at about 2:15 a.m. on July 16 and found two glass doors had been shattered and 10 handguns missing.

From surveillance police identified a 16 year-old, two 14-year-olds and a 6-year-old – as suspects in the case.

Police, prosecutors and juvenile justice authorities are still conferring on how to handle the case against the 6-year-old.

6yr Old And Three Teens Broke Into Local Gun Store was originally published on thelightnc.com

