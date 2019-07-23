CLOSE
Severe Storms In The Area For Today

Severe weather, storm clouds

Source: Stephen J. Krasemann / Getty


Raleigh and areas south are in a category 2 risk of severe weather today as cooler weather pushes in.

ABC11’s Meteorologist Don Schwenneker reported that the National Weather Service has upgraded the severe risk for part of our area to a slight risk (Cat 2 of 5).

The biggest threat this afternoon will come from damaging straight-line winds.
source:  ABC11.com

Severe Storms In The Area For Today was originally published on thelightnc.com

