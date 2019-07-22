Thousands of year-round students head back to the classroom today in Durham and Cumberland counties.

In Durham, five schools — Easley Elementary, Holt Elementary, Pearsontown Elementary, Rogers-Herr Middle School and The School for Creative Studies — will reopen for more than 3,000 year-round students.

In Cumberland County, 16 school buses will be on the roads delivering 1,682 children to E. E. Miller Elementary, Anne Chesnutt Middle and Reid Ross Classical School.

Read more from source: WRAL.com

Durham And Cumberland Co. Yr Round Students Back In School was originally published on thelightnc.com

