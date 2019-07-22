2 reads Leave a comment
Today will be the final day of scorching temps for a while as a cold front approaches it will bring showers, thunderstorms and cooler weather by Tuesday.
Thunderstorms can be heavy at times, potentially bringing flash flooding, especially in low-lying, poorly drained areas.
By Wednesday, temperatures will start out in the mid to low 80s. As a result of high pressure building back in over the eastern third of the United States, skies will be sunny through the rest of the week into the weekend.
Source: ABC11.com
Cooler Temperatures Are On The Way! was originally published on thelightnc.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours