Cooler Temperatures Are On The Way!

Today will be the final day of scorching temps for a while as a cold front approaches it will bring showers, thunderstorms and cooler weather by Tuesday.

Thunderstorms can be heavy at times, potentially bringing flash flooding, especially in low-lying, poorly drained areas.

By Wednesday, temperatures will start out in the mid to low 80s. As a result of high pressure building back in over the eastern third of the United States, skies will be sunny through the rest of the week into the weekend.

