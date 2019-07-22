Mahershala Ali To As ‘Blade’ In New Marvel Reboot

Marvel had one more final surprise for fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night. On the same night executive Kevin Feige announced that Avengers: Endgame had surpassed Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all-time, he revealed that Mahershala Ali had joined the Marvel family and would be playing the iconic character Blade in an upcoming film.

Wesley Snipes expressed interest in reprising the character as he starred as the half-vampire, half-human superhero in 1998. That series spawned two sequels.

Ali joins a list of heavyweight actors who will be making their debuts soon in the MCU. Both Brian Tyree Henry and Angelina Jolie are set to be part of the Eternals film that lands in late 2020. Teyonah Parris was cast as the adult Monica Rambeau in the MCU, appearing in WandaVision, the Disney+ show revolving around Scarlet Witch.

The latest Phase of the MCU includes shows for both the upcoming Disney+ platform and feature films.

The Phase kicks off with Black Widow (May 2020), followed by The Eternals (November 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 2021), WandaVision series (Spring 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 2021), Loki series (Spring 2021), Falcon and Winter Soldier series (Fall 2021), Thor 4: Love and Thunder (November 2021), Untitled film (May 2022), Untitled film (July 2022).

Also announced but not given release dates were Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, Captain Marvel 2, Fantastic Four, Blade, and an X-Men movie.

