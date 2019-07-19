The adventures of Nola Darling are done at Netflix.

Spike Lee‘s series adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It was canceled by Netflix on Wednesday after two seasons. Lee is expected to shop the series to different outlets according to Variety. The news comes less than two months after Season 2 was released during Memorial Day weekend.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ (1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said. “While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film ‘Da 5 Bloods.’”

The show, similar to the film, followed free-spirit artist Darling (played by DeWanda Wise) and featured emerging actors and actresses such as Anthony Ramos, Ilfenesh Hadera, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne as well as Fat Joe. Lee directed all 19 episodes of the series.

‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Canceled At Netflix After Two Seasons was originally published on theboxhouston.com

