CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Canceled At Netflix After Two Seasons

0 reads
Leave a comment
She's Gotta Have It Key Art And Show Images

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

The adventures of Nola Darling are done at Netflix.

Spike Lee‘s series adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It was canceled by Netflix on Wednesday after two seasons. Lee is expected to shop the series to different outlets according to Variety. The news comes less than two months after Season 2 was released during Memorial Day weekend.

Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ (1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said. “While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film ‘Da 5 Bloods.’”

The show, similar to the film, followed free-spirit artist Darling (played by DeWanda Wise) and featured emerging actors and actresses such as Anthony Ramos, Ilfenesh Hadera, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne as well as Fat Joe. Lee directed all 19 episodes of the series.

RELATED: Spike Lee Talks ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Season 2, New Films &amp; Kyrie + KD To The Knicks?! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: A Spike Lee Joint: The Season 2 Trailer For Netflix’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Is Here [Video]

‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Canceled At Netflix After Two Seasons was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
33 Employees At Japanese Anime Studio Burned Alive…
 1 hour ago
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…
 1 hour ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 1 hour ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 1 hour ago
07.19.19
Sparkle’s Niece Now Working With Authorities In R.…
 1 hour ago
07.19.19
‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Canceled At Netflix After…
 1 hour ago
07.19.19
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee…
 2 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 2 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 2 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 2 hours ago
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…
 2 hours ago
07.19.19
You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich…
 2 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 2 hours ago
07.19.19
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close