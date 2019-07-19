CLOSE
Entertainment News
33 Employees At Japanese Anime Studio Burned Alive By Arsonist Screaming “You Die!”

JAPAN-FIRE

Source: JIJI PRESS / Getty

This is so sad, and the deadliest fire in two decades for Japan.

According to AP News, a man screaming “You die!” burst into an animation studio in Kyoto, Tokyo, doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire Thursday, killing 33 people. The attack has shocked the country and brought an outpouring of grief from anime fans.

Most of the victims were employees of Kyoto Animation, which does work on movies and TV. The fire sent people scrambling up the stairs toward the roof of the three-story building in a desperate attempt to escape. Unfortunately, they died. Thirty-six people in counting have been injured in the blaze, some critically and thirty-three died on site.

Reportedly, the suspect is described as a 41-year-old man who did not work for the studio. He was injured and taken to a hospital. Police gave no details on the motive, but a witness told Japanese TV that the attacker angrily complained that something of his had been stolen, possibly by the company.

This story is still developing…

 

