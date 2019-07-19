There are musical legends, there are icons in their genre, then there’s R&B singer Peabo Bryson, a walking miracle & living testimony. He was most recently in the news after he suffered a heart attack in late April in his home, where his wife performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Peabo Bryson had not sat down anywhere to discuss what all happened, until today with Ryan Cameron Uncensored on Majic 1075/975, The Real Sound Of Atlanta.

Take a listen to the full interview here:

“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up Five Days Later”: Peabo Bryson’s First Interview After Heart Attack With Ryan Cameron Uncensored was originally published on majicatl.com

