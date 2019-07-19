Everyone’s taste palate is extremely different. Some foods, like Pizza for example, are a given; everyone likes Pizza. But some meals are certainly an acquired taste. Like pickles. Not everyone loves the salty, sour, sweet taste of pickles.

Words I HATE to hear…”Just pick the pickle off” 🍔😒😔 — Trey Johnson (@IAMTREYLOCO) July 15, 2019

Then there are others who are fiends for the brined cucumber.

What is your favorite type of pickle?

I like a good hot pickle. And I mean HOT! I want my lips burning. The pickle juice kind of neutralizes it. — #BreadBae (@EatWithNia) July 18, 2019

Pickle fiends, who happen to love pickles on a la carte or on their sandwich, are finally getting the best of both worlds thanks to one New Jersey restaurant. The signature dish for Elsie’s in Haddon Township, New Jersey is its pickle sandwich, which uses pickles instead of slices of bread.

According to the Business Insider, “the sandwiches’ vessel is two scooped-out halves of a kosher dill pickle, which comes in an original or spicy flavor.” The shop’s co-owner, Katherine Cohen, told the Today Show, “There is no bread in the house at all.”

She added that the restaurant goes through about 300 pickles per day, and they use kosher dill pickles, although they do offer spicy ones on occasion. Pickle lovers, rejoice.

I love pickles!!! This actually look good https://t.co/RJWGztNIkC — b e n j i (@Its_Najahla) July 18, 2019

But pickle haters, don’t sleep on the new trend just yet. There are several benefits to eating pickles.

Studies show that pickle juice is also thought to boost digestion and immune function, while also reducing the risk of cancer and heart disease.

Y’all trying this sandwich, or nah?

You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich Is The Next Big Thing In Food was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

