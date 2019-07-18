CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat Was An Accident

1 reads
Leave a comment
Miss Community's I Am Community Report

Source: Radio One Corporate / Radio One Corporate designed the logo

An investigation is underway after a ten-month-old baby was left in a car during extreme heat conditions.

On Tuesday, temperatures rose well into the 90’s, a Richmond mother says the death of her ten-month-old daughter was an accident. Richmond Police are still investigation the details surrounding the baby’s death. The child died after reportedly being left inside a care, the mother told CBS6 that she did leave her daughter in the car while she unloaded groceries at the her home on Britannia Road. The mother said she left the window and door open.

Celebrities attend BET's 106 and Park Taping in New York City

5 Points On Being A Strong Black Man -- According To Common

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Points On Being A Strong Black Man -- According To Common

Continue reading 5 Points On Being A Strong Black Man — According To Common

5 Points On Being A Strong Black Man -- According To Common

[caption id="attachment_2973808" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alberto Reyes/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Common is known to be a peaceful soul. A staple in not only the hip hop community but a player on the world’s stage -- fiercely unapologetic about his blackness and his love for his people. Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] In a time where masculine durability is often exemplified along terms that include physical strength, it is essential to reinforce the importance of both moral and intellectual fortitude. Common is a wonderful example of this. Here are 5 easy points to see why: Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment News: [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=KissRichmond] [twitter-follow screen_name=‘kissrichmond’]

 

Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat Was An Accident was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 4 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close