You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For The Census

Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus' Hot Girl Summer Struggle Twerk

[caption id="attachment_2811179" align="alignleft" width="974"] Source: John Shearer / Getty[/caption] Over at HelloBeautiful, we love us some Megan Thee Stallion. We love how she is taking hee-haw culture and making it her own, along with being a much-needed fresh face of a growing trend of Black women taking over hip-hop. This queen is unapologetic, smart as hell, has knees of steel and owns her sexuality minus the respectability politics. [protected-iframe id="7a44cd13aec06be2d0ad841eb4f35b41-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/4Nvrq2i19AelArL2Il" width="480" height="254" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] We also love how welcoming she is (well maybe not to Aeysha Curry), but to folks in general who are taking on her liberating coined phrase "hot girl summer" to live their best twerking and scheming life this season. But here's the deal: Not everyone needs to be invited to be this party. Case in point: On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus, notorious culture vulture, went and posted a video of herself on social media struggle twerking to the rapper's song, "Shake That." Just look at this tired nonsense: https://twitter.com/PopAIertNews/status/1151693458811342848?s=20 (If anyone needs to come over, it would be to teach her how to dance, delete all of Megan's songs from her playlist and have a conversation about cultural appropriation and hypocrisy, but we digress.) Now to everyone's surprise, apparently Megan was feeling this catastrophe, retweeting the video. "Hot girl Miley," she wrote. https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1151697478091268097?s=20 Not surprisingly, all hell broke loose in her mentions. See, Black Twitter was not here for Ms. Megan "gassing up" someone so undeserving. That, and they reminded her that the pop star (who once called hip-hop "lewd") is NEVER allowed to sit at our table, not today, not ever: [protected-iframe id="6abbf22f3ce65032c4b0058524cab6d5-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/TgMO3MWY2YMCh0t59c" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]