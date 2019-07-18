CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major Guest Stars & Idris Elba Explains The Magic Of ‘Cats’

Some new faces join major franchises.

1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Season 3 of Dear White People is near and it’s already bringing in some great new talent, most of which are already established stars.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Yvette Nicole Brown, Laverne Cox, Blair Underwood, Flava Flav and creator of the series, Justin Simien, will all be making guest appearances this season. The announcement is part of their “Three Days of DWP Magic.” For the next three days, Netflix will be dropping posters and videos related to the show, eventually culminating in a trailer. You can check out one clip starring Cox, Underwood and more above. Then, be sure to check out the racial and student politics the show is known for on August 2 when season three premieres on Netflix.

 

If you’re in search of heartfelt movie magic, then you might want to prep yourself for the movie rendition of the Broadway hit Cats. 

The movie, like the musical, will follow a tribe of cats named the Jellicles who are in the middle of deciding which feline will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. The flick brings in major talent such as Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Taylor Swift. For a behind-the-scenes look on what’s to come, check out the video above. Then, you can watch out for a trailer this Friday and plan for the movie when it hits theaters on December 20.

Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major Guest Stars & Idris Elba Explains The Magic Of ‘Cats’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 4 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close