CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They See Us’ Star Asante Blackk

When the talent is undeniable.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Netflix'x FYSEE Event For "When They See Us"

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

The powerful and devastating Netflix mini-series When They See Us is getting all the shine this Emmy season.

The project — which covers the life of five New York teens who were falsely convicted on rape and assault charges — was nominated for a whopping 16 Emmys.

Helmed by filmmaker extraordinaire Ava DuVernay, the series earned Emmy nods for Jharrel Jerome in Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie and Niecy Nash for Lead Actress in a Limited Series. The show also earned a Best Limited Series nomination.

Although the lead actors are rightfully getting their praise, another standout role came from 17-year-old Asante Blackk who played a young Kevin Richardson. Blackk’s performance as a helpless kid being harassed and interrogated by the police earned him an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nomination.

 

With his recent recognition, Blackk has a promising career and we’ll definitely be witnessing his talents in the future.

Before Blackk hits megastar status, hit the flip for five facts you might not have known about the stellar performer.

Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They See Us’ Star Asante Blackk was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 4 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close