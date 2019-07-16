CLOSE
NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident

Sunday, a 34-year-old woman lost her life while sky diving. The woman, not yet identified was solo jumping with the Skydive Carolina company.

After Sunday this is tallied fourth tragic accident in five years. The skydiver Sunday was known as an experienced jumper that suffered from a “hard landing.” officials said.

According to WSOCTV.COM  no word from The Skydive Carolina company, after contacting them for a comment in regards to the tragic deaths.

NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident was originally published on oldschool1053.com

