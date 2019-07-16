7 reads Leave a comment
Sunday, a 34-year-old woman lost her life while sky diving. The woman, not yet identified was solo jumping with the Skydive Carolina company.
After Sunday this is tallied fourth tragic accident in five years. The skydiver Sunday was known as an experienced jumper that suffered from a “hard landing.” officials said.
According to WSOCTV.COM no word from The Skydive Carolina company, after contacting them for a comment in regards to the tragic deaths.
Trending In Charlotte:
REALLY: Whitney Houston Hologram To Tour Next Year
Bye, JD: These Female Emcees Have (Stripper-less) Bars For Days
Carolina’s Own 105.3RNB
NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident was originally published on oldschool1053.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours