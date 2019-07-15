CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In Trunk Of Car

18 reads
Leave a comment
Sadie Roberts-Joseph murder - Baton Rouge, LA

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The founder of an African-American Museum in Baton Rouge, LA has been found dead in the trunk of a car three miles from her home.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was mysteriously found Friday (July 12)  CNN reports. Her cause of death is still unknown.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Roberts-Joseph was dedicated to giving back to the Baton Rouge community. She founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum in 2001 where many events are held including an annual Juneteenth celebration. Roberts-Joseph had also founded her own nonprofit,  Community Against Drugs and Violence,  which was dedicated to making the Baton Rouge streets safer for children.

“Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community,” the Baton Rouge police department said in a Facebook post. “Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community, she will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served.”

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

“We lost a Cultural Legend Yesterday! #RIP Sadie Roberts Joseph,” the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP said in a statement. “From reviving Juneteenth, to the Culture preserved at Her Museum, she was a trendsetter and icon in this City.”

Her museum features an exhibit on former President Barack Obama, African art, a black inventor exhibit and a 1953 bus that was in the civil rights boycott.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In Trunk Of Car was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The European Gala of Captain Marvel
Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To…
 3 hours ago
07.15.19
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By…
 4 hours ago
07.15.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 5 hours ago
07.15.19
N.C. Ranks No.1 For Economy
 7 hours ago
07.15.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…
 7 hours ago
07.15.19
What Sandra Bland Taught Us About Life &…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
Family Of Joycelyn Savage Confronts R. Kelly Spokesperson…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
*EXCLUSIVE* Tommie Lee On ‘Abuse’ Accusations + Drinking:…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
Whitney Houston One Wish
REALLY: Whitney Houston Hologram To Tour Next Year
 1 day ago
07.14.19
Candy’s Death On ‘Pose’ Embodies The Dreams Deferred…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Hughley TV: GED Section, A Family Of Slave…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close