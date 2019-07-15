CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

N.C. Ranks No.1 For Economy

0 reads
Leave a comment
Markets Take Downward Slide On Poor Economic Reports

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

The annual CNBS report has just ranked NC #1 for economy and #3 among America’s top states for business.

Touted as a “scoreboard on state economic climate,” the media outlet scored all 50 states on 64 metrics across 10 categories of competitiveness.

Among them: workforce, economy, infrastructure, cost of doing business, quality of life, education, technology and innovation, business friendliness and access to capital.

Each category is weighted according to how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development materials.

Read more from source:  WRALtechwire.com

N.C. Ranks No.1 For Economy was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
N.C. Ranks No.1 For Economy
 3 hours ago
07.15.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…
 3 hours ago
07.15.19
What Sandra Bland Taught Us About Life &…
 3 hours ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 4 hours ago
07.15.19
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 4 hours ago
07.15.19
Family Of Joycelyn Savage Confronts R. Kelly Spokesperson…
 4 hours ago
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…
 4 hours ago
07.15.19
*EXCLUSIVE* Tommie Lee On ‘Abuse’ Accusations + Drinking:…
 4 hours ago
07.15.19
Whitney Houston One Wish
REALLY: Whitney Houston Hologram To Tour Next Year
 23 hours ago
07.14.19
Candy’s Death On ‘Pose’ Embodies The Dreams Deferred…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Hughley TV: GED Section, A Family Of Slave…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Adrienne Bailon Talks Making Her Man Shed Tears…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils Her Natural Hair, Reveals…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close