N.C. Ranks No.1 For Economy

The annual CNBS report has just ranked NC #1 for economy and #3 among America’s top states for business.

Touted as a “scoreboard on state economic climate,” the media outlet scored all 50 states on 64 metrics across 10 categories of competitiveness.

Among them: workforce, economy, infrastructure, cost of doing business, quality of life, education, technology and innovation, business friendliness and access to capital.

Each category is weighted according to how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development materials.

