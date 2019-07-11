CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

NBA Star Kevin Durant In Gilpin Court Filming New Show Swagger

2 reads
Leave a comment
Kevin Durant

Source: (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) / Getty

Well, in case you did or did not notice film crews were in Richmond yesterday. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that production crews were set-up in Gilpin Court to work on a series that’s based on the life of NBA start Kevin Durant. The show is called Swagger and will be releases through Apple’s streaming service. A Walking Dead spinoff is also filming in the area this summer.

NBA Star Kevin Durant In Gilpin Court Filming New Show Swagger was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The…
 4 hours ago
07.11.19
15 items
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS
 7 hours ago
07.11.19
Kan’t Take It: All The Times Baby Kulture’s…
 7 hours ago
07.11.19
Kanye West Is The Highest-Paid Male Entertainer According…
 7 hours ago
07.11.19
Whoopi Goldberg On How She Married Three Times…
 7 hours ago
07.11.19
10 items
Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Off His Blonde Curls…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: The Family Malaysia Continues With…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
All The Feels: This Week’s Episode Of ‘Pose’…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
New 3D Images Of Durham Gas Explosion Released
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
NBA Star Kevin Durant In Gilpin Court Filming…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
10 items
Top 10 Most Beautiful Melninated Celebrities in Bikinis
 1 day ago
07.10.19
Only Mimi: All The Times Mariah Carey Did…
 1 day ago
07.10.19
August Alsina Hospitalized After Singer Lost The Ability…
 1 day ago
07.10.19
Jodi Benson, The Original “Little Mermaid,” Defends Halle…
 1 day ago
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close