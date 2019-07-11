NBA Star Kevin Durant In Gilpin Court Filming New Show Swagger

Well, in case you did or did not notice film crews were in Richmond yesterday. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that production crews were set-up in Gilpin Court to work on a series that’s based on the life of NBA start Kevin Durant. The show is called Swagger and will be releases through Apple’s streaming service. A Walking Dead spinoff is also filming in the area this summer.

