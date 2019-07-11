The list of Forbes‘ Highest-Paid Celebrities is out and a familiar name is among the top earners: Kanye West.

Thanks in large part to his Adidas deal and more, the Chicago rapper earned $150 million in 2018 and he’s the top male earner on the list, pocketing more than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, LeBron James, Jay-Z, Drake and more.

The list of rappers who made the Top 100 is interesting as well. Underneath West, Jay-Z and Drake is Diddy with $70 million, Travis Scott who made $58 million, Eminem at $50 million, DJ Khaled at $40 million and Kendrick Lamar at $38.5 million.

Among athletes, James Harden pocketed $47.7 million, while soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made $127 million and $109 million respectively.

See the top 25 from the Forbes list below.

01. Taylor Swift $185 M

02. Kylie Jenner $170 M

03. Kanye West $150 M

04. Lionel Messi $127 M

05. Ed Sheeran $110 M

06. Cristiano Ronaldo $109 M

07. Neymar $105 M

08. The Eagles $100 M

09. Dr. Phil McGraw $95 M

10. Canelo Alvarez $94 M

11. Roger Federer $93.4 M

12. Howard Stern $93 M

13. J.K. Rowling $92 M

14. Russell Wilson $89.5 M

15. Dwayne Johnson $89.4 M

16. Aaron Rodgers $89.3 M

17. LeBron James $89 M

18. Rush Limbaugh $87 M

19. Elton John $84 M

20. Jay-Z $81 M

20. Beyoncé Knowles $81 M

22. Ellen DeGeneres $80.5 M

23. Stephen Curry $79.8 M

24. Chris Hemsworth $76.4 M

25. Drake $75 M

RELATED: Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Diddy Top Forbes’ Richest Rappers 2019 List

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Falls Off Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes List Altogether

Kanye West Is The Highest-Paid Male Entertainer According To Forbes was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: