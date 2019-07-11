The list of Forbes‘ Highest-Paid Celebrities is out and a familiar name is among the top earners: Kanye West.
Thanks in large part to his Adidas deal and more, the Chicago rapper earned $150 million in 2018 and he’s the top male earner on the list, pocketing more than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, LeBron James, Jay-Z, Drake and more.
The list of rappers who made the Top 100 is interesting as well. Underneath West, Jay-Z and Drake is Diddy with $70 million, Travis Scott who made $58 million, Eminem at $50 million, DJ Khaled at $40 million and Kendrick Lamar at $38.5 million.
Among athletes, James Harden pocketed $47.7 million, while soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made $127 million and $109 million respectively.
See the top 25 from the Forbes list below.
01. Taylor Swift $185 M
02. Kylie Jenner $170 M
03. Kanye West $150 M
04. Lionel Messi $127 M
05. Ed Sheeran $110 M
06. Cristiano Ronaldo $109 M
07. Neymar $105 M
08. The Eagles $100 M
09. Dr. Phil McGraw $95 M
10. Canelo Alvarez $94 M
11. Roger Federer $93.4 M
12. Howard Stern $93 M
13. J.K. Rowling $92 M
14. Russell Wilson $89.5 M
15. Dwayne Johnson $89.4 M
16. Aaron Rodgers $89.3 M
17. LeBron James $89 M
18. Rush Limbaugh $87 M
19. Elton John $84 M
20. Jay-Z $81 M
20. Beyoncé Knowles $81 M
22. Ellen DeGeneres $80.5 M
23. Stephen Curry $79.8 M
24. Chris Hemsworth $76.4 M
25. Drake $75 M
RELATED: Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Diddy Top Forbes’ Richest Rappers 2019 List
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Falls Off Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes List Altogether
Kanye West Is The Highest-Paid Male Entertainer According To Forbes was originally published on theboxhouston.com