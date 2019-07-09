Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket

A Black doctor spoke out after she said American Airlines humiliated her in front of her son and body shamed her for wearing a romper on a flight from Jamaica to Florida.

Dr. Latisha “Tisha” Rowe, who is from Houston, took a family vacation to Kingston with her 8-year-old son. Rowe, who is a family-medicine specialist and the founder of a telehealth company, said she and her son had just boarded their flight from Kingston to Miami when a flight attendant asked her to deplane for a private conversation.

In a tweet, Rowe said the attendant said her romper was inappropriate and asked if Rowe had a jacket or coat. When Rowe explained she didn’t have anything to cover herself with, the flight attendant said she would not be allowed back on the plane unless she changed. In the end, the flight crew gave her a blanket to wear and Rowe walked back to her seat “humiliated.”

Rowe posted a photo of the outfit she was wearing at the time of the incident.

Here is what i was wearing when @AmericanAir asked me to deplane for a talk. At which point I was asked to “cover up”. When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket. #notsofriendlyskies pic.twitter.com/AYQNNriLcq — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) July 1, 2019

Rowe checked her outfit in the mirror before she even left for the day.

“I turned, and I looked at my backside, and I kind of gave myself that, you know, girl check,” she told Business Insider. “Growing up, I lived in a very conservative household. Like, if my dad thought my shorts were too short, I was not leaving the house. So that’s just something that I’ve gotten into the habit of doing.”

Rowe believes there was nothing inappropriate about her outfit and that she was the victim of hypersexualization of Black women’s bodies.

“I have a very curvaceous body, and I put my body in bold colors, so you’re going to see it. But it’s not vulgar. It’s not inappropriate. It’s not bad, you know? If you put someone who’s a size 2 in the exact same outfit next to me, no one would be bothered,” she said.

According to Rowe, when she returned to her seat, she noticed her son was embarrassed and holding back tears.

“My automatic mommy protective mode started. I’m like, ‘how do I fix it?’ I don’t want to be in this situation. I just, I want this done,” she said.

The American Airlines’ contract of carriage does state that passengers must dress in appropriate attire for all flights, but the contract does not list prohibited clothing.

A statement from American Airlines spokesperson Shannon Gilson said the airline is investigating why Rowe was asked to cover up.

“We were concerned about Dr. Rowe’s comments, and reached out to her and our team at the Kingston airport to gather more information about what occurred. Unfortunately, we’ve been unable to reach Dr. Rowe or leave a message at the number provided. We want to personally apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us,” the statement read.

Since Rowe’s story went viral, others on social media have shown their support for her.

Discrimination. If you didn't have any curves and the same outfit hung loosely, nobody would have said anything. Get a lawyer. — daydreamer (@daydreamer3) July 1, 2019

I bet if it were a skinny white girl in a miniskirt it would have been fine. — Natasha Millikan (@usmousie) July 1, 2019

See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival 18 photos Launch gallery See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival 1. MICHELLE OBAMA Source:WENN 1 of 18 2. H.E.R. Source:WENN 2 of 18 3. MARLO HAMPTON Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. TEYANA TAYLOR Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. LONI LOVE Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. LIL' KIM Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. BRANDY Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. LATOYA LUCKETT Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. ANGELA SIMMONS Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. AVA DUVERNAY Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. BRANDY Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. ZENDAYA Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. IMAN Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. ANGELA RYE Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. KEKE PALMER Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. LA LA ANTHONY Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. ROSCI DIAZ Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. ELLE VARNER Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival Post-July 4th, Black women and men descended upon New Orleans for the 25th Annual Essence Festival. This event brings together Black people and our supporters for a weekend of community, upliftment, and of course, fun. You can’t have a weekend of Black culture and not check out the fashion! We rounded up some of the best looks from Black Hollywood, your favorite musical artists, and more! Click through our gallery for some serious summer fashion inspo.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket was originally published on blackamericaweb.com