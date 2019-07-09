TJMS
HomeTJMS

Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial Out Of Dallas County [Video]

9 reads
Leave a comment

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his apartment as her own. However, her attorneys have filed a change of venue motion to move the murder trial out of Dallas County.

According to CBS 11, Guyger’s attorneys cite “prejudicial” and “inflammatory” media coverage as reasons to move the trial to another county. This comes after Guyger’s 911 call on the night the deadly shooting was leaked.

Guyger claims she thought Jean was a burglar in her Dallas apartment when she shot him on Sept. 6, 2018. In the 911 call, Guyger could be heard repeating “I thought it was my apartment” and also worrying about losing her job.

Her attorneys reportedly are arguing that, “The hysteria and false narratives have been pervasive and widespread, which have added significantly to the existing false narratives and hysteria that pervades in Dallas County, making a fair trail here impossible.”

Guyger last appeared in court on June 6, where the trial date was set for Sept. 6. It was on the last court appearance that judge Tammy Kemp gave a stern reminder about honoring the court’s gag order following the leak of the 911 call.

(Photo: AP Photos)

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

6 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial Out Of Dallas County [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Grace Jones Reportedly Walked Off The Set Of…
 11 hours ago
07.09.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: The Results Of Karlie Redd’s Lie…
 11 hours ago
07.09.19
Year Round Students Are Back To School Today
 11 hours ago
07.09.19
Showstoppers: 5 Black Disney Princess Clips That Prove…
 12 hours ago
07.09.19
Disney Defends Halle By Roasting Racist #NotMyAriel Folks…
 12 hours ago
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…
 12 hours ago
07.09.19
Press Play: Maleficent Wreaks Havoc, ‘Queer Eye’ Returns…
 13 hours ago
07.09.19
The Lip Bar And Urban SkinRx Debut New…
 14 hours ago
07.09.19
Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After…
 1 day ago
07.08.19
Naomi Campbell Doesn’t Eat Everyday, But Is That…
 1 day ago
07.08.19
Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In…
 1 day ago
07.08.19
[VIDEO] ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Is The…
 2 days ago
07.08.19
Power Season 4 photos
Power Season 6 Trailer: Ghost’s Enemies Plot His…
 2 days ago
07.07.19
Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: 5…
 2 days ago
07.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close