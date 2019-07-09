Tuesday’s Motivational Moment

Good Morning Foxy Fam!

If you want to make positive changes in your life: Don’t sit on the couch and wait for it. Go out. Make a change. Smile more. Be excited. Do new things. Throw away what you’ve been cluttering.

Do not follow negative people on social media. Go to bed early. Wake up early. Be fierce. Don’t gossip. Show more gratitude. Do things that challenge you. — Unknown

Must Read:

Motivation: This Amazing 11-Year-Old DJ Will Start Your Week On Ten

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: