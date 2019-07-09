CLOSE
Tuesday’s Motivational Moment

HA LS of ocean waves gently lapping onto a beach./Fiji

Source: Thought Equity Motion / Getty

Good Morning Foxy Fam!

If you want to make positive changes in your life: Don’t sit on the couch and wait for it. Go out. Make a change. Smile more. Be excited. Do new things. Throw away what you’ve been cluttering.

Do not follow negative people on social media. Go to bed early. Wake up early. Be fierce. Don’t gossip. Show more gratitude. Do things that challenge you. — Unknown

Motivation: This Amazing 11-Year-Old DJ Will Start Your Week On Ten

Motivational words

