A 17-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting another teenager during a robbery last month in Indiana.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Garry Lee Higgins is charged with murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery.

Higgins is accused of shooting 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera on June 12.

Peluyera and his father reportedly traveled to Gary from Merrillville, Indiana, to sell their Xbox to someone they contacted through an online sales app. When they arrived, two males robbed them shortly after 6 p.m.

Peluyera was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot during the robbery, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father, was driving the vehicle and was not injured in the shooting, according to police.

Higgins is expected to appear in court for an initial hearing on Monday, according to reports.

Teen Charged With Murder Of Teen Trying To Sell Xbox was originally published on blackamericaweb.com