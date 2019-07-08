CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After Show’s Cancellation

11 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Honors - Arrivals

Source: Leah Puttkammer / Getty

Lee Daniels’ Star may not be returning for another season but the show isn’t over just yet.

The Academy-award nominated director announced on Instagram that he will be wrapping the FOX series up with a “movie of the week.”

“We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about with all of our cast members — even the dead ones.”

He teased that the finale movie will be a “two hour GAG!”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Daniels promised that the original cast would be returning for the TV flick including Ryan Destiny,  Brittany O’Grady,  Jude Demorest,  Queen Latifah, Brandy, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown. After premiering back in December of 2016, Star lasted three seasons.  The ratings were satisfactory during its time,  but ratings dropped 11 percent during the third season. After it was decided by network execs that Empire would be prioritized because it was going into its last season,  Star was axed from the lineup.

“We looked at our priorities and were trying to prioritize giving Empire the send-off it deserves,” FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told Deadline. “The move [of Empire] to 9 p.m, made it a challenge because Star was always the lead-out from Empire and obviously we don’t have the 10 p.m hour, so it was another tough choice in a year where we were prioritizing Empire and obviously some of the other shows that we’ve put on the schedule.”

After its cancellation,  Daniels pitched Star to Amazon, BET and OWN but he was unsuccessful.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After Show’s Cancellation was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After…
 5 hours ago
07.08.19
Naomi Campbell Doesn’t Eat Everyday, But Is That…
 6 hours ago
07.08.19
Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In…
 6 hours ago
07.08.19
[VIDEO] ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Is The…
 14 hours ago
07.08.19
Power Season 4 photos
Power Season 6 Trailer: Ghost’s Enemies Plot His…
 1 day ago
07.07.19
Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: 5…
 1 day ago
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Live In Philadelphia
Stevie Wonder Battling Medical Issue
 1 day ago
07.07.19
Purely Poppin’ Pics Of Tennis Star Coco Gauff…
 2 days ago
07.08.19
Shoot Your Shot? Ashanti Rumored To Be Dating…
 3 days ago
07.08.19
Chauffeur Sues “RHOA” Production Company, Peter Thomas &…
 3 days ago
07.08.19
Chris Brown’s Mother Defends Him After His “Nice…
 3 days ago
07.08.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Gets In The Middle…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Stranger Things Cast Freak Out Over “Myspace Top…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Report: La La Anthony In ‘Legal Discussions’ Regarding…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close