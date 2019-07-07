CLOSE
Entertainment News
Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: 5 Things To Know About The Actor 

Cameron Boyce

Source: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic / Getty

Disney Channel mourns the death of another one of their young stars. On Sunday, it was announced that “Jessie” actor Cameron Boyce died Saturday night in his sleep. According to law enforcement:

“The 20-year-old actor,who starred in several Disney shows including “Descendants,” could not be revived after paramedics rushed to his home. Cameron’s family said he had an ongoing medical condition and died in his sleep the result of a seizure.”

Boyce is most known for his role in the ‘Descendants’ TV series and movies, playing Adam Sandler’s son in ‘Grown Ups’, “Shake it Up,” “Austin & Ally” and “Good Luck Charlie.” Cameron’s family released a statement about their son’s sudden passing, writing:

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Fans and family alike have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Cameron.

 

In honor of the late Cameron Boyce, hit the flip to check out some facts of the star.

Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: 5 Things To Know About The Actor  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

