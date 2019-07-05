CLOSE
Shoot Your Shot? Ashanti Rumored To Be Dating Comedian Michael Blackson

Okay, we know it’s supposed to be a Hot Girl / City Girls summer but apparently, the fellas are out here getting a major leg up on the ladies!

Case in point, Ashanti and Michael Blackson were spotted together not only at her Pretty Little Thing swimsuit launch event in Hollywood on June 30 but on Tuesday, the pair were spotted outside of a nightclub in LA and exiting in a 2019 Rolls Royce truck driven by Blackson with Ashanti as passenger.

Romance and headlines have been in common for both Blackson and Ashanti. The comedian was once linked to Georgia Reign but the pair split due to alleged infidelity from Blackson. Ashanti has been keeping her love life lowkey since she ended her decade long relationship with Nelly.

Since then, the “Rain On Me” singer has been killing it on the gram and then some with every new little look. And if they’re together, then we all know funny guys do win after all.

