Report: La La Anthony In ‘Legal Discussions’ Regarding Split From Carmelo Anthony

New York premiere of 'Power' season 3

Source: PNP/WENN.com / WENN

According to People, La La Anthony is exploring her legal options as it relates to her marriage to NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

The pair, who split in April 2017 and then reunited in late 2018, were seemingly back on good terms in regards to their marriage and the co-parenting of their 12-year-old son, Kiyan. But after recent rumors surfaced of Carmelo’s infidelity and an alleged daughter that the 10-time All-Star has fathered, it has once again strained their marriage.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for the Power actress told the outlet.

La La has yet to file for divorce and despite the drama, both La La and Carmelo have remained committed to raising Kiyan as they live apart.

Melo recently took to social media to blast rumors that he was cheating on his long-time wife as he was vacationing in France.

“The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy,” Anthony stated. “Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this… Can’t let this one slide, because this sh*t ain’t cool no more.”

