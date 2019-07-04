Stranger Things Cast Freak Out Over “Myspace Top 8” | Extra Butter

Stranger Things 3 is set to be released with a bang on this Fourth of July holiday as we find out what’s been up with El, Mike, Will, Lucas and the rest of the game. I recently caught up with Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Sadie Pop, and Caleb Mclaughlin to discuss Stranger Things 3 and they go back in time to fill out their myspace Top 8 but with a twist. It was so much fun asking the kids to pretend to fill out their top 8 friends.

If you don’t remember The Myspace Top 8 was a contemptuous system of displaying your eight favorite Myspace friends on your page. It often ruined friendships and sometimes relationships. It was wild, but I gave the cast of Stranger Things, a scenario that would put them in a bind. They’re filling out their top 8 and realize they only have two spots left and they haven’t added any of their Stranger Things cast. Which two are they adding?

Millie Bobby Brown freaked out at the idea of a TOP 8, while Finn called Myspace a FOSSIL. Sadie didn’t want to cause any ‘tea’ but Caleb was with all the tea spilling. Simply put this was a fun experiment that will leave some laughing and others left out. Watch this week’s Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine to get some inside information on Netflix hits show, and see which Stranger Thing has some rap bars after being put on the spot by Xilla Valentine. The new season starts on July 4th, on Netflix.

