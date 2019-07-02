Fun Free Activities July 4th: North Carolina Museum of History

Looking for Independence Day festivities? Gather your family and friends and head to the museum July 4!

Galleries are open all day with a variety of fascinating and free hands-on exhibits.

Start your celebration with two small lobby cases of patriotic interest that are closing soon: North Carolina’s original copy of the Bill of Rights, on display through Sunday, July 7, and Remembering D-Day, 75 Years Later, open through Sunday, July 14.

Then, enjoy the latest exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of History depicting different aspects of freedom:

*QuiltSpeak: Uncovering Women’s Voices Through Quilts

*One Giant Leap: North Carolina and the Space Race and Freedom! A Promise Disrupted: North Carolina, 1862–1901.

*Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and The Story of North Carolina, for more thoughts on freedom’s gifts.

