Khloe Under Fire For Alleged Fat Shaming

By Taylor Wilkinson

The Kardashian Family have finally let the public see all reactions to the Tristan and Jordyn scandal. On Sunday, June 30, 2019, their show, Keeping up With The Kardashians had their season finale which featured a drunken and brutally honest Khloe. Although the family has spoken out about the scandal, Khloe has always tried to keep her cool and remain respectful, but the seal broke once Khloe had a few drinks.

For example, according to Hollywoodunlocked, when on the phone with Tristan’s best friend, Khloe stated, “Liar! Liar! Tristan f**ck you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Fat f**cking a**holes. Don’t say that you didn’t do something that you f**cking did when you both f**cking told me that you kissed b**ches!” Khloe is currently under heat for her fat comments. Fans are blowing up Twitter and Instagram comments calling out Khloe for fat shaming Jordyn, being that Khloe has a show, Revenge Body, which focuses on individuals weight loss journey as well.

Not only does Khloe have a show documenting the battle of weight loss, but Kardashian also has been referred to as the “bigger Kardashian” so you would think she would be more sensitive towards that topic.

