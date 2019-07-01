You can now get Krispy Kreme’s hot delicious doughnuts delivered right to you. According to their websit e they are now taking delivery orders on their mobile app.

So far, NC has 20 participating Krispy Kreme locations, including Raleigh, Greensboro, High Point, Durham, Burlington, Wake Forest and Charlotte.

Winston-Salem even has two stores that will deliver. The company hopes to roll out delivery to all of its stores by the end of 2019.

source: ABC11.com

Krispy Kreme Offers Delivery Service was originally published on thelightnc.com

