CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Krispy Kreme Offers Delivery Service

1 reads
Leave a comment

National Donut Day

Source: Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital


You can now get Krispy Kreme’s hot delicious doughnuts delivered right to you.  According to their website they are now taking delivery orders on their mobile app.

So far, NC has 20 participating Krispy Kreme locations, including Raleigh, Greensboro, High Point, Durham, Burlington, Wake Forest and Charlotte.

Winston-Salem even has two stores that will deliver. The company hopes to roll out delivery to all of its stores by the end of 2019.

source:  ABC11.com

Krispy Kreme Offers Delivery Service was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 3 hours ago
07.01.19
Krispy Kreme Offers Delivery Service
 3 hours ago
07.01.19
Kim Kardashian-West Faces Major Backlash For The Name…
 3 hours ago
07.01.19
NC Man Charged With Groping A 16-Year-Old Girl…
 4 hours ago
07.01.19
James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In…
 4 hours ago
07.01.19
New Jersey Couple On Vacation In Barbados Disappears…
 5 hours ago
07.01.19
Here’s Your List Of 4th Of July Events
 6 hours ago
07.01.19
21 items
#MCM : The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is…
 7 hours ago
07.01.19
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals
Happy Birthday Fantasia
 1 day ago
06.30.19
Tom Joyner new post
Get Your Tickets Today To Celebrate Tom Joyner…
 2 days ago
06.29.19
Rickey Smiley, Tom Joyner Announce He Will Debut…
 3 days ago
06.28.19
Hughley TV: Roshon Fegan Talks Surviving Being A…
 3 days ago
06.28.19
Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His…
 3 days ago
06.28.19
NFL Football Player Paying For 11 Year-Old Funeral…
 3 days ago
06.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close