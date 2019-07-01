Here’s Your List Of 4th Of July Events

Have a fun and safe 4th of July and if you like music, food, fireworks then there are lots of events happening around the area. Here are a list of what’s going on.

June 30

Smithfield’s Independence Celebration, 6:30-9 p.m.

Head to South Third Street in the heart of Historic Downtown Smithfield for food trucks, water wars, games, music and fireworks. The fireworks at set to go off at 9 pm.

Finley Freedom Festival, 6:30-9 p.m.

Check out this Raleigh festival with music, games, face painting, food, balloons and fireworks at dusk. Event is free.

July 1

Independence Concert & Fireworks, 6-10 p.m.

Check out Festival Park in Fayetteville for bounce houses and patriotic performances from the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, followed by fireworks.

July 3

Fireworks at Woodpeckers Game, 7 p.m.

Head to the new Segra Stadium for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers game. The team will be putting on the largest fireworks show of the season.

Town of Garner Independence Day Celebration, 5 p.m.

The celebration at Lake Benson Park will feature a performance from the North Carolina Symphony, inflatables, a Kids Zone, games food trucks and crafts. Fireworks will be at 9 p.m.

Wake Forest Fireworks Spectacular, 5:30 p.m.

Head to Heritage High School with lawn chairs and blankets. There will be entertainment and festivities on the Husky Stadium football field. Fireworks at dusk.

Morrisville July 3 Fireworks, 6-10 p.m.

Come to Morrisville Community Park to kick off the Fourth of July a little early. Fireworks begin at dark and food trucks will be on site.

Cary Independence Eve Celebrations, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy the Cary Youth Theatre and Cary Town Band while honoring our nation’s veterans with speaker and NC Army National Guard Specialist Deborah Tilton.

Fuquay-Varina Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m.

Celebrate the founding of our nation at South Park with free rides for kids, a splash pad and fireworks at sundown.

July 4

Free Fishing Day

Throughout North Carolina on July 4, residents and non-residents can fish in any public body of water without a fishing license.

Cary Independence Old Time Celebration, activities begin at 8 a.m.

Start off the holiday at Fred G. Bond Park Boathouse for a fishing tournament, parade led by the Cary Town Band and a bunch of family contests.

Children’s Independence Day Parade at Durham Central Park, 9:30 a.m.

Decorate bikes, wagons and strollers with items from The Scrap Exchange then parade through the park. There will also be fire truck tours and free popsicles.

Carrboro 4th of July Celebration, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Carrboro Town Commons will host a July 4th celebration starting off with a parade at Weaver Street Market Lawn. After the parade, there will be activities at a kids’ fun zone, food trucks, live music and games. Continue the celebration with the Chapel Hill fireworks.

Wake Forest 4th of July Children’s Parade, 10 a.m.

Youngsters are encouraged to bring bicycles near the Wake Forest College Birthplace to participate in the parade. Kids can also be pulled along in a wagon during a special walking parade. Bicyclists must wear helmets!

Olde Fashioned Fourth of July, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Head to Downtown Historic Apex for a flag raising, parade of wheels, giant slide, ice cream, carnival games and more.

Festival for the Eno, Thursday and Saturday

Celebrate Independence Day weekend by hearing over 80 bands, trying craft beers and ciders and engaging with over 75 craft artists at West Point on the Eno.

Firecracker 4 Miler, 7:50 a.m.

The 4-mile course will go through historic sites of Downtown Fayetteville that tell the story of the American city.

Hope Mills Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m.

The parade starts at Hope Mills Middle School, proceeds down Main Street, and ends at the Hope Mills Recreation Center.

Olde Fashioned Fourth of July, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Head to Downtown Historic Apex for a flag raising, parade of wheels, giant slide, ice cream, carnival games and more.

July 4th Celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 3-10 p.m.

Enjoy the beautiful setting and patriotic performances with the Cary Town Band and the North Carolina Symphony. There will be family-friendly activities all day long including games, magicians and performances, ice-cream eating contests and a 50 foot Ferris Wheel!

Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks Display, 6-9 p.m.

Fireworks will be launched on July 4 near Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena. Free parking will be available in the lots at PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium, and Bunn Field at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds along Trinity Road. Feel free to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. The fireworks are expected to launch at 9:32 p.m. and will be aired live on ABC11.

Independence Day Party in the Park, 4-10 p.m.

Hope Mills Municipal Park will offer a petting zoo, inflatable water slide, climbing wall, live music and a fireworks show.

July 4th Freedom Celebration, 6 p.m.

Celebrate at Englewood Baptist Church in Rocky Mount with pony rides, inflatables, go karts and more. Fireworks at dusk.

Fort Bragg’s 4th of July Celebration, 3-10 p.m.

Over 750 fireworks will light up the sky at Main Post Parade Field. The crowd can also enjoy performances from The Fifth and 3 Doors Down or watch the Golden Knights free fall from a plane.

4th of July Celebration in Knightdale, 3-9:15 p.m.

Knightdale Station Park will host Wake Stone Quarry Tours, food trucks, inflatables and end the evening with fireworks.

July 4th Celebration in Clayton, 4 p.m.

Municipal Park will host free live music, a cornhole tournament, food vendors, fair rides, bingo, and a raffle. Fireworks shoot off shortly after 9 p.m.

Spring Lake 4th of July Festival, 3-10 p.m.

Watch the Fort Bragg fireworks from Main Street while enjoying music, food trucks and a kids zone.

4th of July Fireworks at Southern Village, 6-9 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Chapel Hill’s fireworks move from Kenan Stadium to Southern Community Village. Southern Village will have live entertainment, face painting and merchants selling food. Bring a chair or blanket. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

4th of July Fireworks at DBAP

Attend a baseball game at 6:05 p.m. and enjoy a fireworks show following the game at 9:15 p.m.

Brier Creek Commons 4th of July Fireworks Show, 7-10 p.m.

Brier Creek Commons Clock Tower Plaza will host Star Spangled Banner Block Party with merchants, face painting and a fireworks display.

July 5

Independence Celebration at Stagville, 11 a.m.

There will be a community reading of Frederick Douglass’ powerful Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” at Historic Stagville in Durham. Copies of the speech will be provided so the community can read out loud together.

July 5th Celebration, 5-9:30 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day the next day at Jefferson L. Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park in Holly Springs . The event will have a blue ribbon apple pie eating contest, food vendors, inflatables, face painting and fireworks.

Source: WRAL.com

Here’s Your List Of 4th Of July Events was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: