CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Sunday Morning Motivation

4 reads
Leave a comment
picture of male legs over tropical beach background

Source: lev dolgachov / Getty

Good Morning and Happy Birthday!

Celebrity Birthdays for June 30: R & B singer Fantasia is 35, Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 63, Former boxer Mike Tyson is 53, Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 68. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 34, Actor-comedian Tony Rock is 50.

Next time you’re stressed, take a step back, inhale and laugh. Remember who you are and why you’re here. You’re never given anything in this world that you can’t handle. Be strong, be flexible, love yourself, and love others. Always remember, just keep moving forward. – Unknown

Sunday Morning Motivation

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals
Happy Birthday Fantasia
 5 hours ago
06.30.19
Tom Joyner new post
Get Your Tickets Today To Celebrate Tom Joyner…
 1 day ago
06.29.19
Rickey Smiley, Tom Joyner Announce He Will Debut…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Hughley TV: Roshon Fegan Talks Surviving Being A…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
NFL Football Player Paying For 11 Year-Old Funeral…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Twitter Crowns Kamala Harris Winner Of The Second…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Chimed In…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets?
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Black Southerners Still Struggle With HIV Epidemic, Statistics…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Camron Tried To Shame JuJu For Getting Plastic…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Tanerelle Went Braless On The Red Carpet &…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Gentrification Concerns Grown As Raleigh Home Prices Do…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
All Falls Down: Has Reality TV Finally Fallen…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close