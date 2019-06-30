Sunday Morning Motivation

Good Morning and Happy Birthday!

Celebrity Birthdays for June 30: R & B singer Fantasia is 35, Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 63, Former boxer Mike Tyson is 53, Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 68. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 34, Actor-comedian Tony Rock is 50.

Next time you’re stressed, take a step back, inhale and laugh. Remember who you are and why you’re here. You’re never given anything in this world that you can’t handle. Be strong, be flexible, love yourself, and love others. Always remember, just keep moving forward. – Unknown

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: