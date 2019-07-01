Friday according to a spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection of a sexual assault that was reported on June 25th. Derby C. Sykes of Bladenboro North Carolina is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to officials Sykes reportedly made contact with a 16-year-old girl who was swimming in the ocean near 4th Avenue North. Police said Sykes allegedly grabbed the teen and sexually assaulted her. It was reported that Sykes was caught on a nearby surveillance camera and the 16-year-old victim was able to identify him from the footage. Sykes is being held in jail with no bond.

SOURCE: abc11.com

NC Man Charged With Groping A 16-Year-Old Girl In Water On SC Beach was originally published on thelightnc.com

