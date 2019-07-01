CLOSE
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People & Pregnant Women Continue To Be Criminalized

The ups and downs of the past seven days.

Marsai Martin

Another Friday, another week filled with absurd news and viral moments. Check out the winners below, then hit the flip for the losers!

Winner

Marsai Martin

 

Some of the most gif-able moments come from award shows, and the BET Awards didn’t disappoint with someone who’s already made a name for herself in viral history.

Most people know Marsai Martin for her roll as Diane in Black-ish, and if not, they certainly might recognize her from her pearl-clutching gif taken directly from the show.

Well now, Marsai provided another epic gif for the people when she won the Young Stars Award at the BET Awards.

 

Before going onstage to retrieve her trophy, the 14-year-old actress was apparently in shock, and her face said it all.

 

A new gif was born, and the Internet didn’t waste time using it to express their deepest feelings.

 

Thank you Marsai. More gifs for your enjoyment below.

