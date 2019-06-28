CLOSE
Gentrification Concerns Grown As Raleigh Home Prices Do Too

#BlackWealthMatters: New Housing Crisis Poses Major Threat To Minority Homeownership

Source: ThinkStock.com / ThinkStock.com

 

As wealthier people move into Raleigh less wealthy neighborhoods, there are concerns that less affluent residents are being forced to move out by higher prices.

Many people gathered Thursday evening at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts for a panel about gentrification.

While some people were excited about the increased growth others are asking the big question:  What happens to residents already there?

The discussion was made up of six housing experts and an urban planner as a moderator.

A mile away from the center, the community on Bragg Street and South Bloodworth Street has $350,000 homes on one lot and lifelong residents in another lot.

Read more about the discussion at source:  WRAL.com

Gentrification Concerns Grown As Raleigh Home Prices Do Too was originally published on thelightnc.com

