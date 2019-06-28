Hughley TV: Roshon Fegan Talks Surviving Being A ‘Disney Kid’ [Video]

DL Hughley Show
| 06.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Roshon Fegan is a young actor who most recently played Bobby DeBarge in TV One’s The Bobby DeBarge Story. But, earlier on in his career he was a “Disney kid” and stared in a number of their movies and shows. It’s no secret that “Disney kids,” typically go on to struggle with addiction and depression. D.L calls them “The DeBarges in Mickey Mouse ears.” Fegan says he witnessed those sort of issues but was able to avoid that fate because of how he was raised. His father, Roy Fegan has been in the industry for over 30 years and was able to provide him with a lot of guidance. He says he was also determined to uphold the respect that comes with the Fegan name.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Hughley TV: Roshon Fegan Talks Surviving Being A ‘Disney Kid’ [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hughley TV: Roshon Fegan Talks Surviving Being A…
 1 hour ago
06.28.19
Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
NFL Football Player Paying For 11 Year-Old Funeral…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Twitter Crowns Kamala Harris Winner Of The Second…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Chimed In…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets?
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Black Southerners Still Struggle With HIV Epidemic, Statistics…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Camron Tried To Shame JuJu For Getting Plastic…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Tanerelle Went Braless On The Red Carpet &…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Gentrification Concerns Grown As Raleigh Home Prices Do…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
All Falls Down: Has Reality TV Finally Fallen…
 3 hours ago
06.28.19
BET Awards '11 - Show
Mary J. Blige Killed The Stage At This…
 22 hours ago
06.27.19
Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed
 23 hours ago
06.27.19
You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie…
 1 day ago
06.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close