Community Helps Homeless McDonald’s Employee After A Facebook Post Shaming Him Went Viral

When a Georgia woman posted a negative cyberpost shaming a man for sleeping in a McDonald’s, community members who saw the post decided to turn her nasty action into a good deed.

Simon Childs is a 21-year-old homeless father of a 1-year-old boy. When the photo was taken, Childs was actually resting between his shifts at the fast-food chain.

“Just another reason for me to leave Fayetteville,” the woman wrote in the post. “I was in the McDonald’s in the middle of town and I saw this guy sleeping in the booth, I go and tell an employee that someone is asleep in their booth and her response was ‘oh yeah we know hee hee, it’s ok’ and I said ‘not really but whatever.’”

The post quickly went viral, and instead of joining the woman in mocking Childs, people in the community saw the post as an opportunity to help the father, who recently lost a parent.

Local news station WSB-TV spoke with Childs on June 24.

A woman took a picture of a man asleep at a McDonalds and complained on Facebook, and how the community responded changed his life forever. "I'm not homeless, not now, thanks to her." @ 11 #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/OFQ6iYRu5r — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 24, 2019

“I’ve been going through a hard time with my mom passing,” he explained.

Childs said he has been determined to work and get back on his feet.

“Everything I do, I want to work for it,” he added.

When Childs heard about the photo posted on Facebook, he says he was hurt.

“It kind of hurt to see my picture up there, you know? I thought it was something negative and nobody would care about it,” he told WSB.

After speaking with the news station, he was shocked when he returned to work to find piles of donated diapers for his son, baby supplies and clothes.

“They changed my life in a couple of days,” he said.

Chefs Xavier and Theo Thomas own the Fusion Chefs Eatery right down the street. After seeing Childs’ story, they wanted to help by lending him a car to use for job interviews. Childs has also received donations for hotel rooms.

“It definitely will help him get around and give him a better opportunity,” Thomas said.

Now, Childs holds no ill will toward the woman behind the original Facebook post.

“I’m not homeless, not now, thanks to her,” he said.

Childs also received a free haircut to help him on job interviews.

Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame 22 photos Launch gallery Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame 1. Oprah Winfrey 1 of 22 2. Whoopi Goldberg 2 of 22 3. Kanye West 3 of 22 4. Morgan Freeman 4 of 22 5. Jesse Williams 5 of 22 6. Mariah Carey 6 of 22 7. Jennifer Hudson 7 of 22 8. Nicki Minaj 8 of 22 9. Loni Love 9 of 22 10. Dwyane Wade 10 of 22 11. Stacey Dash 11 of 22 12. Stacey Dash 12 of 22 13. Halle Berry 13 of 22 14. Halle Berry 14 of 22 15. Jay Z 15 of 22 16. Source:false 16 of 22 17. Beyonce 17 of 22 18. Source:false 18 of 22 19. Source:false 19 of 22 20. Colin Powell 20 of 22 21. Denzel Washington 21 of 22 22. Source:false 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Community Helps Homeless McDonald’s Employee After A Facebook Post Shaming Him Went Viral was originally published on blackamericaweb.com