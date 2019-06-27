A Denver man has died after falling ill while vacationing in the Dominican Republic with his daughter, his family said Wednesday.

Khalid Adkins and his daughter arrived in the Dominican Republic last week and he suddenly became sick.

FOX31 reports, that Adkins tried to fly back to the U.S. on Sunday but was forced to get off of the plane because he was dripping with sweat and vomited in the plane’s bathroom, according to his sister-in-law, Marla Strick. His daughter returned to Denver without him.

Adkins was hospitalized in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo.

Strick spoke to FOX31 on Tuesday, before Adkins death. “They transferred him to Santo Domingo and [said] that his breathing is really bad and that his kidneys were failing,” she said.

Adkins’ family told the station that they were having difficulty communicating with staff at the hospital, and were still unsure of a diagnosis as of Tuesday evening.

“He said his leg started to swell and that’s why he couldn’t get up. And he started sweating and vomiting. He is just yelling and in pain, so he couldn’t talk to me,” Strick said Tuesday.

Doctors told the family at the time that they could try to find dialysis in Santo Domingo or take him to the U.S. for via air ambulance; which costs an estimated $20,000.

His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover expenses.

“I am absolutely detested [sic] to make this update but we have lost Khalid!!!,” Strick posted in a GoFundMe organized for the family on Wednesday. “We found out this morning that he passed away last night!! I am at a loss for words we have no explanation of what happened all they will say is he get sick!! We need to get his body home anything helps please!! We really want to know what happened!”

The GoFundMe to get Adkins home has raised more than $21,000 in a single day.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Denver Man Falls Ill And Dies During Vacation In Dominican Republic [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com