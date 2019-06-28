CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Southerners Still Struggle With HIV Epidemic, Statistics Extremely Alarming

0 reads
Leave a comment
I just needed a hand to hold

Source: Hiraman / Getty

HIV and AIDS rates in the United States have dropped, but rates among African Americans are still 20 times higher than those of whites. In some cases in southern states the numbers have not declined. According to the CDC, Southern states including Georgia have the highest rates of new HIV-positive diagnoses. in 2015 almost 52 percent of all new diagnoses were in southern states. Of those new cases of HIV, 53 percent were African American. Southern states were also generally behind other regions in HIV prevention and care indicators.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

_____

Stopping new HIV diagnoses in the south has been challenging because of the larger, more geographically dispersed population, but more information and knowledge is a good place to start. The more you know, the more you can change.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

 

 

Rates of HIV Diagnoses in the US, 2017

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

 

 

Black Southerners Still Struggle With HIV Epidemic, Statistics Extremely Alarming was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hughley TV: Roshon Fegan Talks Surviving Being A…
 1 hour ago
06.28.19
Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
NFL Football Player Paying For 11 Year-Old Funeral…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Twitter Crowns Kamala Harris Winner Of The Second…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Chimed In…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets?
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Black Southerners Still Struggle With HIV Epidemic, Statistics…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Camron Tried To Shame JuJu For Getting Plastic…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Tanerelle Went Braless On The Red Carpet &…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
Gentrification Concerns Grown As Raleigh Home Prices Do…
 2 hours ago
06.28.19
All Falls Down: Has Reality TV Finally Fallen…
 3 hours ago
06.28.19
BET Awards '11 - Show
Mary J. Blige Killed The Stage At This…
 22 hours ago
06.27.19
Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed
 23 hours ago
06.27.19
You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie…
 1 day ago
06.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close