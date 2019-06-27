CLOSE
10-Year-Old And Teen Accused Of Trying To Rob People With Knife At N.C. State

There were reports overnight of two children, one thought to be 10 and the other thought to be 14, attempting to rob three people with a knife on the campus of North Carolina State.

The incident took place on Avent Ferry Road at around 1:30 a.m. The two boys had a pocket knife, according to the victims.

 

 

