10-Year-Old And Teen Accused Of Trying To Rob People With Knife At N.C. State

0 reads Leave a comment
There were reports overnight of two children, one thought to be 10 and the other thought to be 14, attempting to rob three people with a knife on the campus of North Carolina State.
The incident took place on Avent Ferry Road at around 1:30 a.m. The two boys had a pocket knife, according to the victims.
NeNe Wants To Know If It's Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers
8 photos Launch gallery
NeNe Wants To Know If It's Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers
1.1 of 8
2.2 of 8
3.3 of 8
4.4 of 8
5.5 of 8
6.6 of 8
7.7 of 8
8.8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours