Young Boys Attempt To Rob People At NC State

University police are trying to track down the two boys accused of trying to rob three people at knife-point on campus Thursday morning.

The victims were walking along Avent Ferry Rd. when the incident happened just after 1:30 a.m.

According to reports the victims were approached by the boys when one of them took out a pocket knife as they demanded money. The pair then took off on BMX bikes, heading toward Centennial Campus.

The armed boy was described as being 14 or 15, while the other was said to be 10.

Read more at source:  ABC11.com

Young Boys Attempt To Rob People At NC State was originally published on thelightnc.com

