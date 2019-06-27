Cardi B is constantly pushing the line in real life and with her career….. and to no surprise, the drop of her ‘Press’ video will not disappoint!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As usual, Cardi gives us tons of high fashion but for the first time, Cardi gives us full body going nude with her dancers, blurring out certain parts but you get the full idea. Cardi recently had to cancel a few concerts and sit out after having complications from a little nip and tuck surgery. But by the looks of this video, she wasn’t botched and her doctor deserves a tip for that work!

Check out the full video:

RELATED STORY: Watch Cardi B Perform New ‘Song’ “I Ain’t Going to Jail”

The Latest:

Cardi B Gets Nude, Has a Threesome and Kills Several in the New ‘Press’ Video! Watch Here! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com