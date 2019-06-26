Man Convicted of Murder During Charlottesville Riot Wants Leniency

He hails from Ohio and he will be sentenced in Federal court this Friday for the murder of one person and injuring others.

James Alex Fields, Junior drove his car into a crowd at the United Right Rally in Charlottesville in 2017. He is scheduled to be sentenced this Friday for nearly 30 federal hate crimes. Fields, Jr lawyers filed a memo in court last week asking the judge for leniency in sentencing because Fields had a traumatic childhood and a history of mental illness. Prosecutors argue that he has shown no remorse. Heather Heyer died and others were injured when Fields drove his car into a group of counter-protesters at the rally.

Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS] 20 photos Launch gallery Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS] 1. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 1 of 20 2. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 2 of 20 3. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 3 of 20 4. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 4 of 20 5. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 5 of 20 6. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 6 of 20 7. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 7 of 20 8. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 8 of 20 9. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 9 of 20 10. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 10 of 20 11. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 11 of 20 12. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 12 of 20 13. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 13 of 20 14. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 14 of 20 15. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 15 of 20 16. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 16 of 20 17. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 17 of 20 18. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 18 of 20 19. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 19 of 20 20. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS] Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]

Man Convicted of Murder During Charlottesville Riot Wants Leniency was originally published on kissrichmond.com